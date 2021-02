Swiatek : “It’s good for me b/c I can see that I can play good ten­nis for the whole week. It wasn’t [just] one time during the French Open. It gives me more confi­dence that I’m a more deve­lo­ped player and I can play good more often. I’m real­ly hap­py about that.” #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/T6Ylnjg9GA