De Graff à Raducanu, Serena va réaliser un vrai grand écart

Emma Raducanu was born in 2002 (on Nov. 13).



At that time, Serena Williams :

- had won 210 matches (0.826 win rate)

- was world #1

- had won 19 WTA titles, 4 of which were GS

- had defeated players like Graf, Hingis, Venus, Clijsters, Henin



Next week, they will play each other. pic.twitter.com/TMHH5B2DKX