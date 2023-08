Ons Jabeur after coming back from 1–5 in the 3rd set against Anhelina Kalinina in Cincinnati :



“I saw Venus did it yesterday, coming back from 1–5. She’s an inspi­ra­tion for me & for many players. I gotta thank her for the come­back today”



Icons suppor­ting icons. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c8UgZYLUSU