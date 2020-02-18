Kim Clijsters a effectué son grand retour à la compétition ce lundi où elle entame la troisième partie de sa carrière, sept ans et demi après avoir terminé à l’US Open en 2012. La Belge, battue par Garbine Muguruza (6-2, 7-6(6)), a reçu un très beau message de Serena Williams : « Tellement, tellement fière de Kim Clijsters. Tu m’inspires. Sensationnel. Félicitations, ce que tu as fait est incroyable. »

Seriously so so so proud of Kim Clijsters. You inspire me. Wow. Just wow congrats you did amazing.

