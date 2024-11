Sabalenka on playing in Saudi



“I’ve been here in an exhi­bi­tion match with Ons & I saw that every­thing is quite chill. Me perso­nally, I don’t have any issues playing here. I think it’s impor­tant to bring tennis all around the world & to inspire young gene­ra­tions.”



🎥: WTA, DAZN pic.twitter.com/aPoMflFhbe