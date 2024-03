Elena Rybakina on her with­drawal from Indian Wells :



“It is with great sadness I must announce, I will not be able to parti­ci­pate at this years Indian Wells tour­na­ment due to gastroin­tes­tinal issues. Those close to me know how much this tour­na­ment means to me and how much I… pic.twitter.com/EXfy49rXrW