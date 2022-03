Iga Swiatek is the new World No.2.



The 20yo captures her 5th career title, 2nd conse­cu­tive WTA 1000 title, and extends her career‐best WTA win streak to 11 to win #IndianWells.



Has now won 10 conse­cu­tive sets in finals.



20–3 on the season. pic.twitter.com/hQjzxmAe7P