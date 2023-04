All 👀 on Mirra Andreeva.



🏆 AO 2023 junior fina­list

🎂 15 years old, turning 16 on 29 April

💪 on a 15‐match winning streak

🎾 has won 22 of her past 23 matches at pro level

😤 hasn’t lost a pro‐level match in 2023 (15−0)

💫 reached seven pro tour finals, winning the past six… pic.twitter.com/KHotVac7nQ