Sabalenka answers a ques­tion from Serena Williams : “What is the most random thought you’ve had on a tennis court?”



Aryna : “I had a burrito last night. I was thin­king ‘That burrito didn’t help me. It’s all bc of burrito’ 😂 Now I’m wonde­ring what Serena’s random thoughts were” pic.twitter.com/fCqqM7J3ev