Petra Kvitova is the 2nd oldest #MiamiOpen champ behind Serena (2015).



At 33yo she wins her 30th career title, 9th WTA 1000, 1st Miami, and notches her 60th Top 10 win.



She won her 1st WTA title in 2009 and 1st WTA 1000 in 2011.



Miami is her biggest title since 2018 Madrid.