Iga Swiatek d. Caroline Garcia 6–7(8) 7–6(5) 6–1 in Beijing



Iga was 2 points away from losing this match.



I guess being world #1 for 75 conse­cu­tive weeks teaches you a thing or two about strength.



✅6th WTA 1000 SF of 2023



🇵🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/TEjVxRLEkH