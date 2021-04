The oppor­tu­ni­ties to expe­rience this year’s @PorscheTennis Grand Prix are defi­ni­tely worth a look. I perso­nally can’t wait to chat with all these top players in my new role as Social Media Reporter ! 🤗 Save the dates : April 17 – April 25 #PTGP21 https://t.co/3to4hK1lYs