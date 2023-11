Djokovic is now *0–7* against top 5 oppo­nents in Davis Cup and the Olympics 🤯



2006 Davis Cup, #1 Federer

2008 Davis Cup, #4 Davydenko

2008 Olympics, #2 Nadal

2009 Davis Cup, #1 Nadal

2012 Olympics, #4 Murray

2021 Olympics, #5 Zverev

2023 Davis Cup, #4 Sinner



