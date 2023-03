The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from parti­ci­pa­ting in the Miami Open tennis tour­na­ment is President Biden’s misguided and unscien­tific COVID‐19 vacci­na­tion requi­re­ment for forei­gner trave­lers.



Mr. President – lift your restric­tions and let him compete. pic.twitter.com/fFyhNoUV4S