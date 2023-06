This is what Novak Djokovic looked like when I first watched him play against Andy when they were 11. What an incre­dible career he has gone on to have. Record brea­king 23 Grand Slam titles ….. 🐐 ⭐️ 🇷🇸 👏👏👏👏👏@rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/wvfH0wlFFw