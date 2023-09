Gael Monfils was asked if he saw the video of Elina Svitolina asking if he started his match :



“I haven’t seen it. For me, I asked. It was 5–3 for her in the 3rd set.. I said to the umpire ‘be discreet’ 😂. We both like to know everything’s going good.”



Tennis starts at love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b6YmbvJkOF