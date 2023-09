Tommy Paul’s hila­rious way of trying to break Ben Shelton’s serving rhythm :



“You don’t want to be disres­pectful. I try & be overly respectful. On chan­geo­vers like ‘Dude you’re serving great today.’ I hit him with a few of those today but he had no reac­tion” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORuIS5UoP1