Novak Djokovic & Marin Cilic prac­ti­cing on Center Court. Not normally a big deal but for Wimbledon it is, as it’s the 1st time compe­ti­tors have been allowed to prac­tice on the hallowed surface before the event starts. In my time coming here, at least. Good move by the club. pic.twitter.com/BBYRnLgYrN