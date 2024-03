Bia Haddad Maia says Rafa Nadal has the best atti­tude on tour & she tries to learn from him every day :



“Sometimes my coach and I watch Rafa.. moments he had in his career. I think espe­cially his atti­tude, for me, it’s the best one on tour. I like the way he built his menta­lity.… pic.twitter.com/TO0KdXpq7W