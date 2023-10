The last match in Vienna was contro­ver­sial 😬



Tiafoe, when Jannik serves for the match, start trying to decon­cen­trate Jan by, for example, shou­ting before the serve and won in 3 set.



At the end of the match Jannik said that Tiafoe « went too far » and « there was no respect ». https://t.co/5elTAjreZo pic.twitter.com/4deD9WvTB0