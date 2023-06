Taylor Fritz on his son :



“When I told him I’m not the best player in the world, he’s a bit surprised & disap­pointed that I’m not the best. He’s not easily impressed. I guess I need to keep impro­ving so at 1 point I can say ‘Hey Jordan, I’m the best in the world’”



Wholesome. 🥹