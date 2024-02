DID YOU KNOW❓



🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic is spen­ding his record‐extending *414th* career week at #1 this week, now TWO YEARS’ WORTH OF WEEKS MORE at #1 than ANY other man in ATP rankings history. 👏



The next man on the list, Roger Federer, has 310 career weeks at #1 (310+52+52=414). 💥