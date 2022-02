CROAT GREATS OFFER GREAT SUPPORT TO NOVAK : « ATP is a puppet of big corpo­ra­tions ! »



Currently, the No.1 doubles player in the world, Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, are in Belgrade, where they are trai­ning at the invi­ta­tion of Novak Djokovic.https://t.co/QZhorHdF2v pic.twitter.com/bw7ucn6mfe