Iga Swiatek on facing Elina Svitolina next in Dubai :



“For sure, we have a lot of respect for each other. We did an event toge­ther for Ukraine. We know each other pretty well. We played a tough match at Wimbledon, but I learned a lot. I’m just going to try to learn my lesson &… pic.twitter.com/VYAyR0vZmB