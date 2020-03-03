Il y a 40 ans, le 3 mars 1980, John McEnroe, alors âgé de 21 ans et 16 jours, devenait numéro 1 mondial pour la première fois de sa carrière. Une carrière au cours de laquelle, il a remporté 77 titres dont sept tournois du Grand Chelem. Au total, l’Américain a été numéro 1 mondial pendant 170 semaines.

4⃣0⃣ years since first becoming No. 1 in the @FedEx ATP Rankings, John McEnroe remains inimitable, iconic, and fiercely relevant in the sport for which he transcended.

— ATP Tour (@atptour) March 3, 2020