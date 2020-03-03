Accueil ATP Il y a 40 ans, McEnroe devenait numéro 1 mondial
ATP

Il y a 40 ans, McEnroe devenait numéro 1 mondial

Par Loïc Revol

-

Il y a 40 ans, le 3 mars 1980, John McEnroe, alors âgé de 21 ans et 16 jours, devenait numéro 1 mondial pour la première fois de sa carrière. Une carrière au cours de laquelle, il a remporté 77 titres dont sept tournois du Grand Chelem. Au total, l’Américain a été numéro 1 mondial pendant 170 semaines.

Publié le mardi 3 mars 2020 à 17:48

Article précédentPaquet : « Encourageant pour la suite »
Article suivantFerrer : « Alcaraz est un joueur d’avenir, c’est logique de l’inviter »

ARTICLES CONNEXES

ATP

Djokovic : « J’ai fixé mes objectifs et ils sont très clairs pour moi »

Loïc Revol -
Habitué à briller lors des Masters 1000 d’Indian Wells et Miami (quatre doublés en 2011, 2014, 2015 et 2016), Novak Djokovic n’a pas connu...
Lire la suite
ATP

Evans : « Les réseaux sociaux, je n’en veux plus »

Loïc Revol -
Demi-finaliste à Dubai, Daniel Evans atteint le meilleur classement de sa carrière avec une 28e place mondiale ce lundi à 29 ans (il aura...
Lire la suite
ATP

Nadal écarte l’hypothèse de le voir à Los Cabos

Loïc Revol -
Rafael Nadal aime le Mexique et le Mexique aime Rafael Nadal. Titré pour la troisième fois à Acapulco, l’Espagnol a été interrogé sur la...
Lire la suite
We ♥ Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Live Score
© The Tennis Factory 2020 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook