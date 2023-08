Today was Media Day at the @usopen & @djokernole popped in at the Arthur Ashe stage where 1 fan got to ask a ques­tion. The lady asked @djokernole for song sugges­tions before playing a tennis match & here’s his answer🎸🎶

Listen until the end to find out why I burst laughing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p5m0mR40b0