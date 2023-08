Coco Gauff after beating Linda Noskova in Cincinnati :



“It’s even more crowded than my 1st match. Probably bc Novak & Gael are after me.. I feel like I’m the opening act. Come on, the guy has how many Grand Slams ? I’m at zero right now. But maybe 1 day I’ll be the main act” 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/ThZ9aL79v4