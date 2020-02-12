De retour sur le devant de la scène avec une finale à l’Open d’Australie, Garbine Muguruza a accepté une wild-card pour le tournoi de Dubaï (17 au 22 février). L’Espagnole complète un plateau dense où il y a Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Belinda Bencic, Kiki Bertens, Sofia Kenin ou encore Aryna Sabalenka.

