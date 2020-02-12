Accueil WTA WTA - Dubaï Une wild-card pour Muguruza
WTAWTA - Dubaï

Une wild-card pour Muguruza

Par Loïc Revol

-

De retour sur le devant de la scène avec une finale à l’Open d’Australie, Garbine Muguruza a accepté une wild-card pour le tournoi de Dubaï (17 au 22 février). L’Espagnole complète un plateau dense où il y a Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Belinda Bencic, Kiki Bertens, Sofia Kenin ou encore Aryna Sabalenka.

Publié le mercredi 12 février 2020 à 10:15

Article précédentMedvedev : « Je ne serai pas surpris si le Big 3 remporte tout en 2020 »
Article suivantPaire a déjà oublié sa défaite à Rotterdam

ARTICLES CONNEXES

WTA - Dubaï

Andreescu repousse encore son retour

Loïc Revol -
Quand reverra-t-on Bianca Andreescu sur un court ? Blessée au genou depuis le Masters de Shenzhen à la fin du mois d’octobre 2019, la...
Lire la suite
WTA - Dubaï

Clijsters invitée à Dubaï pour son grand retour

Thomas Suscillon -
Kim Clijsters is back ! Alors qu'elle n'a plus disputé le moindre match en compétition officielle depuis 2012, l'ancienne numéro 1 mondiale...
Lire la suite
WTA - Dubaï

Une wild-card pour Svitolina

Loïc Revol -
Battue au troisième tour de l’Open d’Australie (par Garbine Muguruza), Elina Svitolina a accepté une wild-card pour participer au tournoi de Dubaï (17 au...
Lire la suite
Fed Cup

La belle perf’ d’Annie Fernandez

Thomas Suscillon -
A seulement 17 ans, la Canadienne Leylah Annie Fernandez (185e) a battu la numéro 1 Suisse Belinda Bencic (5e) lors du barrage...
Lire la suite
Fed Cup

Les résultats des barrages

Loïc Revol -
USA - Lettonie : 2-0 (Everett) Sofia Kenin (USA) bat Anastasija Sevastova (LET) 6-2 6-2 Serena Williams (USA) bat Jelena Ostapenko (LET) 7-6(4) 7-6(3) Pays-Bas - Biélorussie...
Lire la suite
WTA - Dubaï

Une wild-card pour Svitolina

Loïc Revol -
Battue au troisième tour de l’Open d’Australie (par Garbine Muguruza), Elina Svitolina a accepté une wild-card pour participer au tournoi de Dubaï (17 au...
Lire la suite
We ♥ Tennis
Contact & Recrutement | Crédits | Mentions Légales | Live Score
© The Tennis Factory 2020 ♥ Réalisation Can Toute Ltd.
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook