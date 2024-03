Andy, Rafa’s spec­ta­cular tennis, magni­ficent records & humi­lity draws that crowd like nobody else. He’s loved.



Andre Agassi summed it up perfectly :



“He’s a guy you can say over the years has handled himself w/ class, dignity & also humi­lity. It is authen­ti­cally real.”#APNews pic.twitter.com/uctazPU9wL