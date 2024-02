😮🇨🇭 Amazon Prime to release a docu­men­tary about Roger Federer’s reti­re­ment, in the 12 days leading up to it, as well as focus­sing on some of his biggest rival­ries !



To release during Wimbledon season🍿 https://t.co/4eX70IAMUd pic.twitter.com/bGF0lIMvfB