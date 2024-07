Novak Djokovic 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 against Rafael Nadal ! 💪



The Serbian takes victory against the King of Clay in what is likely to be their 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 match‐up against each other. 👏#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/tc6JJv7aEF