Fabio Fognini imita­ting the cele­bra­tion of Shelton/Djokovic to send a message to the Team Captain of Italy, Filippo Volandri, who did not call him up for the Davis Cup. 📞



A few days ago, Fognini expressed his disap­point­ment with the deci­sion to replace him with other players.… pic.twitter.com/ydoqszkYhF