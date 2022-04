DID YOU KNOW❓



Carlos Alcaraz’s win over Hubert Hurkacz in the semi­fi­nals of Miami was the 50th win of his career.



The 18‐year‐old is right up there with the Big 3 in terms of how fast he’s gotten to 50 :



Nadal : 18y, 7m

Alcaraz : 18y, 10m

Federer : 19y, 2m

Djokovic : 19y, 4m