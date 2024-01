Grigor Dimitrov gave a heart­felt speech about the impor­tance of family after reaching Brisbane Final :



“I’m very happy. We don’t get to spend much time toge­ther throu­ghout the year. To be able to travel toge­ther, espe­cially around the holi­days.. this is the best thing in the… pic.twitter.com/9d2vIhwxWF