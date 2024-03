🎙️Novak Djokovic on coach Goran Ivanisevic :



« Goran is a friend for life. »

« Quite simply, the satu­ra­tion point has been reached. We felt it was time to part ways. »



« We wrote the pages of the history of #tennis, won count­less Grand Slams, fini­shed in 1st place for so many years. » pic.twitter.com/gIyZQIKzaF