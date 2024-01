$118,206 : Price paid tonight at @PrestigeMem for Rafael Nadal’s 2007 French Open Final winning racket.



It’s the third most valuable tennis racket of all time behind Rafael Nadal’s 2022 Australian Open racket ($139K) & Billie Jean King’s “Battle of the Sexes” racket ($125K). pic.twitter.com/66YmPwQ1dQ