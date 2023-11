🚨BREAKING : If Serbia wins the 2023 Davis Cup, team will jump out of an airplane, as confirmed by Team Captain Viktor Troicki and Novak Djoković at yesterday’s presser. 🇷🇸



Plus at the end Novak says "If you wanna live, don't win it".



🎥[U_penjanju/IG]