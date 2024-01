35 – This year’s AO final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev is the 35th five‐setter at the event, equal­ling the Open Era record for the most five‐setters at a single Grand Slam event – US Open 1983. Marathons.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @TennisAustralia @atptour pic.twitter.com/vSJIkm23Kd