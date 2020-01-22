Tableau messieurs
1er tour :
Gilles Simon (FRA) bat Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-1 6-3 6-3
Gaël Monfils (FRA/10) bat Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) 6-1 6-4 6-2
Dominic Thiem (AUT/5) bat Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3 7-5 6-2
Jaume Munar (ESP) bat Hugo Gaston (FRA/WC) 7-5 5-7 6-0 6-3
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA/28) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 ab.
David Goffin (BEL/11) bat Jérémy Chardy (FRA) 6-4 6-3 6-1
Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) bat Cameron Norrie (GBR) 7-5 3-6 3-6 7-5 6-4
Grégoire Barrère (FRA) bat M. Safwat (EGY/Q) 6-7(8) 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(5)
John Millman (AUS) bat Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7-6(3) 6-3 1-6 7-5
Benoit Paire (FRA/21) bat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (ALL) 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-7(2) 6-0
Marin Cilic (CRO) bat Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-3 6-2 6-4
F. Krajinovic (SER) bat Q. Halys (FRA/Q) 7-6(7) 7-6(1) 3-6 4-6 7-5
Y. Sugita (JAP) bat E. Benchetrit (FRA/Q) 6-2 6-0 6-3
2e tour :
M. Cilic (CRO) bat B. Paire (FRA/21) 6-2, 6-7(6), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3)
G. Pella (ARG/22) bat G. Barrère (FRA) 6-1 6-4 3-6 6-3
Tableau femmes
1er tour :
Caroline Garcia (FRA) bat Madison Brengle (USA) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2
Qiang Wang (CHN/27) bat Pauline Parmentier (FRA/WC) 7-6(2) 6-3
Fiona Ferro (FRA) bat Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-2 6-1
Alizé Cornet (FRA) bat M. Niculescu (ROU/Q) 5-7 6-1 6-0
Karolina Pliskova (RTC/2) bat Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-1 7-5
2e tour :
Q. Wang (CHN/27) bat F. Ferro (FRA) 6-1 6-2
O. Jabeur (TUN) bat C. Garcia (FRA) 1-6 6-2 6-3
