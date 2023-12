Comeback complete : local star @nunoborges97 fights from 2–6, 3–5 and 4–5 (0−30) down to defeat Andrea Vavassori 2–6, 7–6(6), 6–3 in front of hundreds of fans and seal a spot in the SFs of “his” #MaiaOpen, the @ATPChallenger held at his child­hood club.



Epic scenes in the end ! pic.twitter.com/XDJdyt9eZt