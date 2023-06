Unfortunately Nick Kyrgios (left knee) with­draws from singles. Get well soon Nick !

He is replaced by Aslan Karatsev. (Lucky Loser) #TWO23 #TerraWortmannOpen #Tennis #ATP #ATP500 #ATPTour #HalleWestfalen 📸TERRA WORTMANN OPEN/HalleWestfalen pic.twitter.com/4bw5iFxO8p