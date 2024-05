RANKINGS UPDATE FOR THE #NOLEFAM



It is now mathe­ma­ti­cally impos­sible for Novak to lose the #1 ranking before May 27, 2024.



That’s 4️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ weeks as #1 guaran­teed.



It also means Novak will cele­brate his 37th birthday ranked #1. 🥳🎁



Ajde !



🔥💥🎉🎊🥂💃🏻🕺🎾🇷🇸🥇❤️