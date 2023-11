Jannik Sinner fini­shed his match last night past 2:30 a.m.



He was sche­duled to play 14 hours later.



Darren Cahill : “2:45 a.m. Happy for the Jannik win, but zero care for the players welfare with the Paris sche­dule 👎” pic.twitter.com/UOlClt6Yw6