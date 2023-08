Elina Svitolina was asked what tips she has for Monfils before his match tonight :



“We talk time to time. Depends which mood we’re in. He’s been prepa­ring really hard for this tour­na­ment, US swing, he loves to play here. 1 of his favo­rite tour­na­ments… hope­fully Gael can win” 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OzGjO0vS5G