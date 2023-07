Novak Djokovic : “For me, it’s a huge plea­sure to be able to play tennis with my son. Just the feeling alone that my son loves & wants to play the sport I’ve dedi­cated my life to. It’s beau­tiful. When we’re toge­ther on the court, there’s no better feeling in the world.” 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/uWW1iACIM4