Katie Boulter usée par Alex De Minaur, son petit ami : « Cinq années de ronfle­ments, c’est long »

Le 11e joueur mondial, Alex de Minaur, et la 35e joueuse mondiale, Katie Boulter, forment l’un des couples emblé­ma­tiques du circuit. 

Et alors que les deux tour­te­reaux ont fêté leur cinq ans d’amour ce week‐end, la Britannique a adressé un message assez hila­rant à son compa­gnon, qui avait posté une photo sur Instagram pour l’occasion. 

« Cinq années de ronfle­ments, c’est long », a réagi Katie Boulter avec un émoji témoi­gnant de sa fatigue. 

Drôle !

Publié le lundi 17 mars 2025 à 14:55

