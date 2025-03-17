Le 11e joueur mondial, Alex de Minaur, et la 35e joueuse mondiale, Katie Boulter, forment l’un des couples emblé­ma­tiques du circuit.

Et alors que les deux tour­te­reaux ont fêté leur cinq ans d’amour ce week‐end, la Britannique a adressé un message assez hila­rant à son compa­gnon, qui avait posté une photo sur Instagram pour l’occasion.

« Cinq années de ronfle­ments, c’est long », a réagi Katie Boulter avec un émoji témoi­gnant de sa fatigue.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter cele­brate 5 years toge­ther.



Katie on Alex’s IG post : “Been a loooong 5 years of snoring” 😂😂



(via Alex’s IG) pic.twitter.com/jk35K1AeKL