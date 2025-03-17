Le 11e joueur mondial, Alex de Minaur, et la 35e joueuse mondiale, Katie Boulter, forment l’un des couples emblématiques du circuit.
Et alors que les deux tourtereaux ont fêté leur cinq ans d’amour ce week‐end, la Britannique a adressé un message assez hilarant à son compagnon, qui avait posté une photo sur Instagram pour l’occasion.
« Cinq années de ronflements, c’est long », a réagi Katie Boulter avec un émoji témoignant de sa fatigue.
Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter celebrate 5 years together.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 16, 2025
Katie on Alex’s IG post : “Been a loooong 5 years of snoring” 😂😂
(via Alex’s IG) pic.twitter.com/jk35K1AeKL
Drôle !
Publié le lundi 17 mars 2025 à 14:55