Alex Zverev



“That’s what drop­ping the case is. That is inno­cence. They’re not going to drop the case if you are guilty. Don’t know what trans­la­tions you have, but that’s what it means. Done. We move on. I never want to hear another ques­tion about this subject again.”



🎥: FFT pic.twitter.com/fnvw6l2mog