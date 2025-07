Ancien coach de Federer et actuel respon­sable du haut niveau à la Fédération fran­çaise de tennis (FFT), Ivan Ljubicic tenu à souli­gner un détail révé­la­teur à ses yeux après le sacre de Jannik Sinner à Wimbledon, ce dimanche, face à Carlos Alcaraz.

Congratulations to @janniksin and his team for their first @Wimbledon title !

One consi­de­ra­tion that goes unob­served and but very impor­tant… is that his father was working during RG final and his mom was sitting outside his box today. Note to all parents out there. Let them be