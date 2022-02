Spoke to the players here @DDFTennis about Ash Barty’s brilliant Australian Open title run.



« She makes every­thing easy. Tough matches, she makes it easy. It’s amazing. For me she’s very similar on the male side with Federer. »



📝👉🏽https://t.co/tfWI0iJeNT pic.twitter.com/paZj6gKf6C