Observateur du tennis, ex‐4e mondial, Brad Gilbert est reconnu comme étant un grand spécialiste. Même s’il a arrêté sa collaboration avec Coco Gauff, l’Américain garde un oeil sur tout ce qu’il se passe sur le circuit. Pour lui, côté masculin, ce tournoi d’Indian Wells nous a appris une chose essentielle.
biggest takeaway from IW on mens side. way more opportunity for a final like we have today with the absence of Sin City 🌆 the way he has been playing the last 18 months,he would have been in the final today— Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) March 16, 2025
« La plus grande leçon à retenir du côté des hommes à Indian Well est qu’il y a beaucoup plus d’opportunités pour une finale comme celle d’aujourd’hui avec l’absence de Sinner. Vu façon dont il a joué ces 18 derniers mois, il aurait été en finale aujourd’hui. »
Publié le dimanche 16 mars 2025 à 19:40