Brad Gilbert très heureux de l’ab­sence de Sinner : « Sans Jannik, on a l’op­por­tu­nité d’enfin voir des finales originales »

Antoine Touchard

Observateur du tennis, ex‐4e mondial, Brad Gilbert est reconnu comme étant un grand spécia­liste. Même s’il a arrêté sa colla­bo­ra­tion avec Coco Gauff, l’Américain garde un oeil sur tout ce qu’il se passe sur le circuit. Pour lui, côté masculin, ce tournoi d’Indian Wells nous a appris une chose essentielle.

« La plus grande leçon à retenir du côté des hommes à Indian Well est qu’il y a beau­coup plus d’op­por­tu­nités pour une finale comme celle d’au­jourd’hui avec l’ab­sence de Sinner. Vu façon dont il a joué ces 18 derniers mois, il aurait été en finale aujourd’hui. »

Publié le dimanche 16 mars 2025 à 19:40

