Observateur du tennis, ex‐4e mondial, Brad Gilbert est reconnu comme étant un grand spécia­liste. Même s’il a arrêté sa colla­bo­ra­tion avec Coco Gauff, l’Américain garde un oeil sur tout ce qu’il se passe sur le circuit. Pour lui, côté masculin, ce tournoi d’Indian Wells nous a appris une chose essentielle.

biggest takeaway from IW on mens side. way more oppor­tu­nity for a final like we have today with the absence of Sin City 🌆 the way he has been playing the last 18 months,he would have been in the final today